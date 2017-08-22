Giants' Odell Beckham: Beckham relived injury doesn't appear serious

Beckham (ankle) will likely get an MRI Tuesday and probably won't see any more preseason game action, but appears to avoided a serious injury, the Newark Star-Ledger reports. X-rays came back negative, and Beckham jogged into the locker room after the game. His left ankle was lightly wrapped, not booted.

Based on this reporting, we'd be surprised if Beckham were not close to 100 percent for his Week 1 matchup against the Cowboys.