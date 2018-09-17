Giants' Odell Beckham: Bottled up in Dallas

Beckham secured four of nine targets for 51 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Cowboys.

The Giants wanted to get Beckham the ball early and often, but quarterback Eli Manning massively struggled to find enough time in the pocket to consistently deliver the receiver a clean pass. Even when Manning did get a chance to lock and load, his accuracy left much to be desired and Beckham's stat line was one of the biggest victims to be hit. Beckham owners can nonetheless take solace in the fact he ultimately led all Giants wideouts in targets by a comfortable margin, but it's crucial to keep in mind that it could prove difficult for Beckham to realize his massive potential on a weekly basis if he continues to see low-quality looks.