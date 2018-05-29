Giants' Odell Beckham: Close to medical clearance
Beckham (ankle) was not present at OTAs on Tuesday but head coach Pat Shurmur said that he is close to being physically cleared, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
It appears as though Beckham's absence for the second week of OTAs was planned after the wideout was a limited participant at the start. It's expected that Beckham will participate on a very limited basis, if he even participates at all, throughout the rest of OTAs and could potentially be healthy enough to take part in the the Giants' mandatory minicamp in mid-June. Either way, New York will likely proceed with caution with its star wide receiver in order to ensure he is 100 percent for the start of the regular season.
