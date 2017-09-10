Play

Giants' Odell Beckham: Closer to doubtful than questionable

While teasing a fuller update later on the Fox pregame show, Jay Glazer reported that Beckham (ankle) is closer to doubtful than questionable.

This is consistent with all of the other reporting on Beckham's status over the weekend. At the very worst, you'd better have a late swap option available to you if you are planning to use him this week.

