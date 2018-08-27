Giants' Odell Beckham: Closing in on contract extension
Beckham and the Giants are said to be closing in on a five-year contract extension that would make him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
With the Giants set to make a huge financial investment in Beckham, he'll presumably sit out the team's preseason finale against the Patriots. As he distances himself from last year's season-ending ankle injury, Beckham looks forward to starting the coming campaign in good health.
More News
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Doesn't play Friday•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Uncertain to face Jets•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: No action Friday•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: On track to rest Friday night•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Unlikely to play in exhibition opener•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Starts as full participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Drake and Williams pace breakouts
Heath Cummings has 10 breakout candidates to target on Draft Day who could be game changers...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.