Giants' Odell Beckham: Closing in on contract extension

Beckham and the Giants are said to be closing in on a five-year contract extension that would make him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With the Giants set to make a huge financial investment in Beckham, he'll presumably sit out the team's preseason finale against the Patriots. As he distances himself from last year's season-ending ankle injury, Beckham looks forward to starting the coming campaign in good health.