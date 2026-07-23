Giants' Odell Beckham: Competing for depth role

Beckham is competing for one of the final receiver spots on the Giants' depth chart this summer, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

All of Malik Nabers (knee), Darius Slayton (abdomen), Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin and rookie Malachi Fields are believed to be locks or near-locks to make the 53-man roster, leaving OBJ to compete with the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Isaiah Hodgins, Braxton Berrios and Jalin Hyatt for one or two other spots at the bottom of the depth chart. Beckham is 33 years old and hasn't been a legitimate NFL contributor since the 2023 season with the Ravens. Even if he makes the team, Beckham is not expected to be a fantasy factor in 2026.