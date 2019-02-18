Giants' Odell Beckham: Could be available at right price

The Giants don't plan to trade Beckham (quadriceps), but they're probably willing to listen to offers if another team calls, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Signed to a five-year, $90 million extension last offseason, Beckham caught 77 of 124 targets for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games before missing the final four weeks of 2018 with a quad injury. He should make a full recovery before the start of the offseason program, if he isn't already back to 100 percent. Trade rumors are reasonable in the sense that Beckham would be more valuable to a team with good playoff odds, but any deal would essentially be a concession to a major rebuild in New York. With the 26-year-old wideout joined by Saquon Barkley (22 years old), Evan Engram (24) and Sterling Shepard (25), the Giants presumably are aiming for a quick turnaround, perhaps with the help of a young quarterback. The team likely would expect multiple early draft picks -- or starting-caliber players on rookie contracts -- just as a starting point to open discussions about trading Beckham.