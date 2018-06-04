Giants' Odell Beckham: Could be fully cleared for minicamp

Beckham (ankle) is expected to rejoin the team for minicamp next week and it's "possible" he could be fully cleared to participate, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Beckham has missed the majority of OTAs while working back from a broken ankle, but appears to nearing a return to full strength. While the Giants are expected to remain cautious with their star wide receiver, there's a chance he's healthy enough to be cleared in time for minicamp next week, though Beckham would likely still have some restrictions to avoid putting too much strain on the ankle. That said, this is yet another encouraging update on Beckham, who should be a full-go by the time training camp begins.