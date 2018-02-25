Giants' Odell Beckham: Could sit out preseason
Beckham (ankle) suggested in a post on his personal Twitter account that he could sit out the Giants' preseason schedule, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports.
Beckham said earlier this month that he has endured no snags in his recovery from surgery to address a fractured left ankle, an injury that sidelined him from Week 6 on last season. A formal timeline for Beckham's return to full activities was never established, but it's expected that the wideout will face few limitations during training camp if he's not a full participant in the Giants' offseason program. Assuming Beckham is in sound condition for camp, any absences during the preseason would likely be for preservation purposes rather than any concern about his health. Beckham would have little to gain by logging snaps during exhibition play, especially with his rookie contract set to expire after the 2018 campaign and a lavish, long-term extension likely on the horizon.
More News
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Happy with recovery from broken ankle•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Ditches walking boot•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Hits IR, undergoes surgery•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Injury confirmed as season-ender•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Will need ankle surgery•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Surgery to be determined•
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....