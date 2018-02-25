Giants' Odell Beckham: Could sit out preseason

Beckham (ankle) suggested in a post on his personal Twitter account that he could sit out the Giants' preseason schedule, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports.

Beckham said earlier this month that he has endured no snags in his recovery from surgery to address a fractured left ankle, an injury that sidelined him from Week 6 on last season. A formal timeline for Beckham's return to full activities was never established, but it's expected that the wideout will face few limitations during training camp if he's not a full participant in the Giants' offseason program. Assuming Beckham is in sound condition for camp, any absences during the preseason would likely be for preservation purposes rather than any concern about his health. Beckham would have little to gain by logging snaps during exhibition play, especially with his rookie contract set to expire after the 2018 campaign and a lavish, long-term extension likely on the horizon.