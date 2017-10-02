Play

Giants' Odell Beckham: Dealing with multiple minor injuries

Giants coach Ben McAdoo acknowledged Monday that Beckham is fighting through multiple injuries, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Beckham appeared to dislocate a finger and tweak his ankle during Sunday's 25-23 loss to Tampa Bay, finishing with seven catches for 90 yards but needing 15 targets to get there. While neither injury seems likely to threaten his status for Week 5 against the Chargers, it's at least worth keeping an eye on Beckham's ankle, considering he missed Week 1 with a high-ankle sprain. He'll likely show up on Wednesday's injury report, though it won't be surprising if he manages to practice.

