Giants' Odell Beckham: Doesn't appear limited Wednesday
Beckham (finger, ankle) didn't appear to be limited during the early portions of the Giants' first practice of the week Wednesday, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.
Following the Giants' 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, head coach Ben McAdoo relayed that Beckham was playing through a suspected dislocated finger and ankle injury, but the wideout's presence on the field Wednesday suggests that he isn't in much serious danger of sitting out the Week 5 matchup with the Chargers. The extent of Beckham's participation in the portion of practice that wasn't open to the media should be clarified when the Giants officially release their injury report later Wednesday.
