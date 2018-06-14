Giants' Odell Beckham: Expected to be full camp participant
Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said Thursday that there is "no reason to believe" Beckham (ankle) won't be a full participant in practices during training camp, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Beckham has been limited to individual drills during the Giants' minicamp this week, but the mere fact that he's on the field in any capacity during the offseason should be taken a positive sign in light of his desire for a long-term contract as well as his ongoing recovery from October surgery on his left ankle. It appears the latter issue isn't much of a concern heading into the upcoming campaign, as Dan Duggan of The Athletic New York noted that Beckham looked to be near 100 percent while running crossing routes on a side field during Thursday's minicamp session. The Giants could still opt to restrict Beckham's workload during the early stages of camp, but it appears any limitations the wideout faces would only be for precautionary purposes.
