Giants' Odell Beckham: Expected to play in second preseason game

Beckham is expected to play in the Giants' second preseason game Monday night in Cleveland, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Beckham, who was held out of the preseason opener last week, is expected to play the first quarter and possibly into the second with the entire starting offense. Last year, he logged 16 snaps in in the second exhibition against the Bills and led the team with 22 receiving yards.

