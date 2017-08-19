Giants' Odell Beckham: Expected to play in second preseason game
Beckham is expected to play in the Giants' second preseason game Monday night in Cleveland, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.
Beckham, who was held out of the preseason opener last week, is expected to play the first quarter and possibly into the second with the entire starting offense. Last year, he logged 16 snaps in in the second exhibition against the Bills and led the team with 22 receiving yards.
More News
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Absence not related to contract•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Reports to team facility•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: OTA absence allegedly contract related•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Isn't likely to attend OTAs•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Skips first day of OTAs•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...
-
Breakouts 3.0: Don't fear the rookies
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his all-star list of his favorite Draft Day targets in Breakouts...