Giants' Odell Beckham: Feeling better

Coach Pat Shurmur said Beckham (quad) is feeling better Monday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The superstar wide receiver was unexpectedly ruled out Saturday for Sunday's eventual 40-16 win over Washington. He's reportedly been dealing with the thigh injury since Week 12, though he accounted for two scores (one passing) while handling a 93 percent snap share in a Week 13 win over the Bears. The first real hint about Beckham's Week 15 status may not come until Wednesday when the Giants release their initial injury report for Sunday's game against the Titans. It is a good sign that he's feeling better after resting over the weekend.

