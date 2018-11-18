Giants' Odell Beckham: Finds end zone again in win

Beckham brought in all four of his targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 38-35 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed once for 11 yards.

Beckham showed off his strong hands on an eight-yard touchdown reception in the early in the fourth quarter that extended the Giants' lead to 30-14 pending the Aldrick Rosas extra point. The star wideout's target share was his lowest of the season by far, but with Eli Manning only throwing 18 passes on the day, Beckham still accounted for a notable cut of the passing game looks on the day. The 26-year-old has now found the end zone thrice over the last two games, a streak he'll look to continue against the Eagles in Week 12 divisional battle.