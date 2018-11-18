Giants' Odell Beckham: Finds end zone again in win
Beckham brought in all four of his targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 38-35 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed once for 11 yards.
Beckham showed off his strong hands on an eight-yard touchdown reception in the early in the fourth quarter that extended the Giants' lead to 30-14 pending the Aldrick Rosas extra point. The star wideout's target share was his lowest of the season by far, but with Eli Manning only throwing 18 passes on the day, Beckham still accounted for a notable cut of the passing game looks on the day. The 26-year-old has now found the end zone thrice over the last two games, a streak he'll look to continue against the Eagles in Week 12 divisional battle.
More News
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Scores twice in Monday's victory•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Totals 136 yards versus Redskins•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Tops 140 yards, scores Monday•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Modest game in loss•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Accounts for two touchdowns versus Panthers•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Pedestrian showing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...