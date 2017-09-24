Giants' Odell Beckham: Finds end zone twice in loss to Eagles
Beckham caught nine of his 13 targets for 79 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Eagles.
Another week removed from Beckham's ankle injury, he looked more like himself, hauling in a beautiful 10-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter before pinning the ball to his chest for a four-yard score less than two minutes later. He didn't seem to run many deep routes, recording a long gain of just 14 yards, and may continue to work the intermediate channels until he's back at full capacity. Nonetheless, it appears Beckham can be trusted to produce from a fantasy standpoint again. He'll look to build off of this strong performance next week against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Not listed on injury report•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Limited again Thursday•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Limited Wednesday•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Limited in season debut•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Making season debut Monday•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Status 'up in the air,' but 'good chance' to play•
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...