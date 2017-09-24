Giants' Odell Beckham: Finds end zone twice in loss to Eagles

Beckham caught nine of his 13 targets for 79 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Eagles.

Another week removed from Beckham's ankle injury, he looked more like himself, hauling in a beautiful 10-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter before pinning the ball to his chest for a four-yard score less than two minutes later. He didn't seem to run many deep routes, recording a long gain of just 14 yards, and may continue to work the intermediate channels until he's back at full capacity. Nonetheless, it appears Beckham can be trusted to produce from a fantasy standpoint again. He'll look to build off of this strong performance next week against the Buccaneers.