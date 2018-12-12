Giants' Odell Beckham: Fits in some activity Wednesday

Beckham (quadriceps) took part in team stretches and some individual drills before working on the side with trainers at Wednesday's practice, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

The activity comes on the heels of coach Pat Shurmur telling Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com that Beckham wouldn't practice Wednesday due to a lingering quad bruise. Beckham also participated in the morning walk-through, so there seems to be a chance he'll be listed as a limited participant. If Shurmur's prediction comes to pass, though, Beckham will have two more chances to make an impression at practice this week.