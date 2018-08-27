Giants' Odell Beckham: Gets $65 million guaranteed on deal

Beckham is signing a five-year, $95 million extension with $65 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

As expected, Beckham's contract sets the record for wide receivers in terms of both guaranteed money and average annual value. It also establishes a new standard for guarantees among non-quarterbacks, though Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack may have something to say about that. Despite practicing with his teammates throughout training camp, Beckham has been held out for the entire preseason to keep him safe for Week 1 against the Jaguars. His decision not to hold out has paid off just as he'd hoped.

