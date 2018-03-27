Giants' Odell Beckham: Gets support from Gettleman
While he declined to make a definitive statement that Beckham (ankle) won't be traded, Giants general manger Dave Gettleman did say "you don't quit on talent" and was quick to mention the wideout's strong work ethic, ESPN.com's Dan Graziano reports.
Beckham has been criticized for his temper, excessive celebrations and more recently his off-field behavior, but there doesn't seem to be much question that he's a good teammate and a hard worker. Given that he's also an elite talent, the Giants seem more inclined to work on an extension than a trade. Of course, the team can still listen to offers, knowing that a boatload of draft picks could ultimately be more valuable than Beckham will be once his pay lines up with his talent. He reportedly doesn't intend to practice until he has a new contract, rightfully unpleased with his fifth-year-option salary of $8.46 million. The 25-year-old has been sending the Giants video clips of his rehab progress and workouts, allaying some of the concerns about his expected absence from the upcoming offseason workout program. Despite the abundance of rumors, Beckham hasn't actually made any public statements about his intentions regarding a possible hold out. His injured leg/ankle should be close to full strength for the start of training camp, if not sooner.
