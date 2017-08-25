Giants' Odell Beckham: Getting laser treatment on ankle
Beckham plans to have Phoenix Thera-Lase cell treatments on his sprained ankle beginning Friday, Gil Brandt of NFL.com reports.
This isn't a common treatment plan for athletes, but apparently Jared Allen did something similar before Super Bowl 50 and was able to play in the game just three weeks after suffering a fracture in his foot. While both team and player have been careful not to discuss the severity of the injury, Beckham's decision to go with an unconventional treatment plan suggests he's at least a little bit worried about not being ready for Week 1 against the Cowboys. He hasn't been spotted at practice since injuring his ankle in Monday's preseason game against the Browns.
More News
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Receiving treatment•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Questionable for season opener•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Return timetable remains unclear•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Says he'll be fine•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Injury doesn't appear serious•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Initial X-rays come back negative•
-
Newton, McCaffrey look good for Panthers
In the third preseason game for the Panthers on Thursday night, Fantasy owners had to be happy...
-
Allen Robinson continues to struggle
Allen Robinson had one nice play in Thursday night's third preseason game against Carolina,...
-
Jeffery, Ertz look good for Eagles
In the third preseason game against Miami, Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz played well, but LeGarrette...
-
Parker, Ajayi shine vs. Eagles
In the all-important third preseason game, DeVante Parker and Jay Ajayi had big performances...
-
Don't buy the rookie RB hype
Everyone is buying this year's rookie class, but Chris Towers thinks the hype train is getting...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
If you’re looking for players who will outperform their draft value, this is the episode for...