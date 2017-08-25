Giants' Odell Beckham: Getting laser treatment on ankle

Beckham plans to have Phoenix Thera-Lase cell treatments on his sprained ankle beginning Friday, Gil Brandt of NFL.com reports.

This isn't a common treatment plan for athletes, but apparently Jared Allen did something similar before Super Bowl 50 and was able to play in the game just three weeks after suffering a fracture in his foot. While both team and player have been careful not to discuss the severity of the injury, Beckham's decision to go with an unconventional treatment plan suggests he's at least a little bit worried about not being ready for Week 1 against the Cowboys. He hasn't been spotted at practice since injuring his ankle in Monday's preseason game against the Browns.