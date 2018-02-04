Giants' Odell Beckham: Happy with recovery from broken ankle

Beckham is happy with where he stands in his recovery from a fractured left ankle, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports. "I don't know a percentage, but I'm actually doing really good," Beckham said Saturday at the NFL Honors awards show. "They tell me to slow down because I've been out for so long, and I'm ready to go, I'm ready to go. Now I can see where the mental part comes in as far as being patient, and knowing you can't push too much right now, or you need to push more. It's finding that balance."

In a preseason game Aug. 21, Beckham injured his left ankle, which was termed a sprain from the get go. After sitting out the regular-season opener, he returned Week 2, and unsurprisingly, he was heavily involved in the passing attack. However, playing through the pain ultimately was his downfall. Finally, in Week 5 against the Chargers, Beckham required a cart to leave the field and was diagnosed with a broken left ankle, forcing an abbreviated end to his fourth campaign. As of Dec. 6, he wasn't wearing a walking boot, and Saturday's comments seem to indicate he'll be ready for the offseason program in early April. However, Beckham is focused on the long term. "To be ready for the first game [of the 2018 season] is all I'm worried about, so I can be a hundred percent," he stated. No matter when his health is secure, the touchdown machine (38 in 47 career contests) will be looking to bounce back from a career-low 7.4 yards per target.