Giants' Odell Beckham: Held out of practice

Beckham (quadriceps) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice. Speaking of his Week 15 availability, he said, "I won't know until Sunday gets here. I'm feeling better every day."

Instead, Beckham had an outside evaluation on his quadriceps in which his current status was compared with baseline tests for when he suffered the initial injury, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. It remains to be seen if Beckham will be listed as limited Friday (as he was Wednesday) or encouragingly upgrades to full participation. No matter what comes to pass, his status for Sunday against the Titans may be headed toward a game-time decision.