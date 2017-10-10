Giants' Odell Beckham: Hits IR, undergoes surgery

Beckham (ankle), who was placed on injured reserve Monday, underwent season-ending surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In addition to Beckham, the Giants moved fellow receiver Dwayne Harris (foot), who is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday, to IR, opening up roster spots for Tavarres King and Travis Rudolph. It's expected that Brandon Marshall (ankle) will soon join Beckham and Harris on IR after undergoing his own season-ending surgery Tuesday, leaving Sterling Shepard (ankle) as the Giants' new unquestioned top receiver. Those absences are also likely to open up starting roles for holdover Roger Lewis and King, who were both listed as members of the first team along with Shepard on the Giants' unofficial depth chart heading into Sunday's game against the Broncos, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. Tight end Evan Engram, who boasts enough speed to line up out wide, could also benefit from increased targets with the losses of Beckham, Marshall and Harris creating a major void in the Giants' passing attack.