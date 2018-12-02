Giants' Odell Beckham: Hurts Bears in multiple ways

Beckham brought in three of nine targets for 35 yards and a touchdown and also threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Russell Shepard on a trick play in the Giants' 30-27 overtime win over the Bears on Sunday.

Beckham's catch rate was far from efficient in a tough matchup against the suffocating Bears defense, but the star receiver still found a way to log multiple touchdowns for the second time in the last four games. It was the way he went about it that was a bit different, as Beckham surprisingly notched the Giants' first passing touchdown of the day with a 49-yard scoring strike to Russell Shepard on a third-quarter trick play. Beckham will look to bounce back from his lowest reception and receiving yardage totals of the season in a divisional battle versus the Redskins in Week 14.