Giants' Odell Beckham: In team's plans

Coach Pat Shurmur relayed Tuesday that he "absolutely" expects Beckham (ankle) to remain with the Giants, the New York Daily News reports.

Though Beckham hasn't been completely medically cleared in the wake of the left ankle surgery he underwent last October, he was present Tuesday for the start of the Giants' voluntary three-day minicamp. With trade chatter regarding the wideout now seemingly fizzling out, Beckham's health and supporting cast become more relevant topics. Barring any setbacks, however, he's expected to be back to 100 percent in advance of the coming season. Meanwhile, with Brandon Marshall (ankle) having been released, it's not hard to imagine the Giants adding more depth behind Beckham and Sterling Shepard. Free agent Dez Bryant is a name that comes to mind, but it's unclear if New York's brass sees a fit on that front.