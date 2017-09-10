Giants' Odell Beckham: Inactive for SNF
Beckham (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game in Dallas but is expected to return Week 2 against the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Beckham went through pregame warmups but was always considered a long shot to play. A return to practice in any capacity during the upcoming week would set him up to return Week 2 against a beatable Detroit secondary. Beckham's absence Sunday should leave more targets for Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard, with Roger Lewis likely taking on most of the vacated snaps.
