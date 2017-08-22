Giants' Odell Beckham: Initial X-rays come back negative
Initial X-rays on Beckham's ankle came back negative, but the receiver will undergo further evaluation.
Beckham absorbed a low blow from a Browns defensive back Monday night and looked to be in serious pain as he dramatically made his way to the locker room. While it appears he's avoided any sort of severe injury, a short-term absence is probably in the cards. Since teammate Brandon Marshall is concurrently under evaluation for a shoulder injury and could be sidelined for a little while too, Sterling Shepard figures to open the week of practice as the Giants' No. 1 wideout.
