Giants' Odell Beckham: Injury confirmed as season-ender

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo confirmed Monday that Beckham, who is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week to repair a fractured left ankle, won't play again this season.

The grim news was fully expected after Beckham was in visible agony after being carted off the field when he injured the left ankle -- which he had previously sprained during the preseason -- in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Chargers. The All-Pro wideout's absence just about ends any hope the 0-5 Giants have of climbing out of the NFC East cellar and leaves a huge offensive void in a battered receiving corps. So long as their own injuries don't prove to be multi-week concerns, Sterling Shepard (ankle) and Brandon Marshall (ankle) will likely see their target volumes pick up the most among the Giants' receivers, and rookie tight end Evan Engram can also be expected to carve out a larger role within the team's passing attack.