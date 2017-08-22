Giants' Odell Beckham: Injury doesn't appear serious
Beckham (ankle) will likely undergo an MRI on Tuesday and probably won't play in the Giants' final two preseason contests, but appears to avoided a serious injury, the James Kratch of The Star-Ledger reports.
X-rays on Beckham's ankle came back negative after he jogged into the locker room following his early departure in Monday's preseason tilt with the Browns. His left ankle was lightly wrapped, not booted, which suggests that a major setback is off the table. Based on the report, it would be surprising if Beckham wasn't close to 100 percent for the Giants' Week 1 matchup with the Cowboys.
More News
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Return timetable remains unclear•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Says he'll be fine•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Initial X-rays come back negative•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Suffers ankle sprain•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Expected to play in second preseason game•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Unlikely to play Friday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Paul Perkins problems
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s...
-
Simple rules for winning in auctions
If you're into bidding and nominating instead of snaking and waiting, these tips based on our...
-
Twelve-team Fantasy auction
Why wait to draft players when you can shop 'til you drop for them?! Our auction results offer...
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Gillislee vs. Burkhead
We love MIke Gillislee's potential in the New England backfield, but with just two weeks left...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...