Giants' Odell Beckham: Injury doesn't appear serious

Beckham (ankle) will likely undergo an MRI on Tuesday and probably won't play in the Giants' final two preseason contests, but appears to avoided a serious injury, the James Kratch of The Star-Ledger reports.

X-rays on Beckham's ankle came back negative after he jogged into the locker room following his early departure in Monday's preseason tilt with the Browns. His left ankle was lightly wrapped, not booted, which suggests that a major setback is off the table. Based on the report, it would be surprising if Beckham wasn't close to 100 percent for the Giants' Week 1 matchup with the Cowboys.