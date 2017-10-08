Giants' Odell Beckham: Leaves with ankle injury
Beckham was carted from the field Sunday against the Chargers due to an apparent left ankle injury, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Beckham departed after a Chargers defensive back landed on his foot, which happened to bend in an unnatural fashion. A short time later, he was ruled out for the remaining minutes of the contest, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. With Brandon Marshall (ankle), Sterling Shepard (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (broken foot) all unable to return before Beckham was injured, only one wide receiver (Roger Lewis) will emerge from Week 5 without an ailment.
