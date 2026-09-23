Beckham played three of the Giants' 58 offensive snaps and did not see a target in Monday's 28-6 loss to the Rams.

Beckham has logged only 14 snaps on offense without recording a target through the first two games of the regular season. Despite the lack of usage, the veteran wide receiver could factor more into the Giants' gameplan moving forward if Malik Nabers were to miss time due to a shoulder injury that he sustained during Monday's loss. The Giants will head back MetLife Stadium to host the Titans on Sunday.