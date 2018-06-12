Giants' Odell Beckham: Likely limited to individual drills

Beckham (ankle) is expected to participate only in indiviual drills during the Giants' mandatory minicamp, NFL.com reports.

Beckham continues to progress in his recovery from a broken ankle suffered last season and, while he's pretty close to being cleared, he's expected to take it easy in minicamp to avoid a setback as training camp approaches. Heading into a contract season, it was once believed Beckham wouldn't take the field until he received an extension from the Giants. The new regime appears to have convinced him otherwise, as Beckham will attempt to prove his worth coming off a 2017 campaign in which he played just four games before the season-ending ankle injury.