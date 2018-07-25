Giants' Odell Beckham: Likely to gain full clearance
Beckham (ankle) is expected to be a full participant in training camp, though Giants coach Pat Shurmur did acknowledge the possibility of taking a more cautious approach, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
While the Giants may scale back Beckham's workload to manage the stress on his surgically repaired ankle, the fifth-year wide receiver likely will be cleared for full-team drills and other contact work. He was held out for the majority of OTAs and limited to individual drills at June minicamp, with all parties agreeing on a cautious approach as the 25-year-old enters the final season of his rookie contract. Beckham presumably hopes to sign an extension before Week 1, but he probably won't settle for anything less than the largest wideout contract in the league.
