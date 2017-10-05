Giants' Odell Beckham: Limited again Thursday
Beckham (finger/ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
In three appearances this season, Beckham has toughed out a high-ankle sprain and dislocated finger, but neither was to blame for Wednesday's limited showing. Instead, head coach Ben McAdoo told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com that Beckham turned in an abbreviated practice Wednesday due to cramps. There's been no indication that Beckham's current standing is anything more than management of his reps. That said, his listing on Friday's injury report will forecast his ability to suit up Sunday against the Chargers' sixth-ranked pass defense.
