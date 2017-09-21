Giants' Odell Beckham: Limited again Thursday

Beckham (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

During a post-practice media session, Beckham told Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York that he didn't suffer a setback with his healing left ankle Monday against the Lions, during which was able to handle 34 of the 56 offensive snaps. "I look to play a lot more this week," Beckham added. Turning in an uninhibited practice Friday doesn't necessarily need to happen for Beckham to up his usage. Until he does, though, owners should operate under the impression he's running at less than full capacity.