Giants' Odell Beckham: Limited in season debut

Beckham (ankle) caught four of five targets for 36 yards in Monday night's 24-10 loss to the Lions.

Beckham overcame his ankle injury to be cleared for Monday night's tilt, but it was apparent that the ailment limited his amount of snaps. Despite having his involvement impacted, Beckham still tied for his team's lead in receptions, with only Evan Engram being targeted more times. Considering the Giants have scored just one touchdown through their first two games, a full-speed Beckham is something they could desperately use. However, with ankle injuries being tricky to manage, it'll be worth monitoring the expectations of Beckham's workload ahead of New York's Week 3 trip to Philadelphia.