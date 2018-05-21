Giants' Odell Beckham: Limited participant at Monday OTAs
Beckham (ankle) was a limited participant at OTAs on Monday, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.
Working his way back from a broken ankle, Beckham did some drills and conditioning work for the first 20 minutes of Monday's session before calling it a day. "He looks good. He's out here moving around and champing at the bit waiting to get out and do more than we're allowing him to at this point. We just want to make sure that he's healed to the fullest," coach Pat Shurmur said. It sounds as though Beckham continues to make strides on his way back to 100 percent, but the Giants will likely remain cautious with his regimen during this stage of the offseason.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...