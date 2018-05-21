Giants' Odell Beckham: Limited participant at Monday OTAs

Beckham (ankle) was a limited participant at OTAs on Monday, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

Working his way back from a broken ankle, Beckham did some drills and conditioning work for the first 20 minutes of Monday's session before calling it a day. "He looks good. He's out here moving around and champing at the bit waiting to get out and do more than we're allowing him to at this point. We just want to make sure that he's healed to the fullest," coach Pat Shurmur said. It sounds as though Beckham continues to make strides on his way back to 100 percent, but the Giants will likely remain cautious with his regimen during this stage of the offseason.