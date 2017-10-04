Giants' Odell Beckham: Limited Wednesday
Beckham (finger/ankle) was officially listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Beckham's ankle injury has plagued him throughout the campaign, but he also suffered a dislocated finger Sunday at Tampa Bay. During the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, he didn't appear to be limited, per Tom Rock of Newsday. No matter, the pair of ailments was likely enough to force the Giants' hand with the release of their first Week 5 injury report. Barring a setback, expect Beckham to be available this Sunday versus the Chargers, even if he doesn't log a full practice by week's end.
More News
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Doesn't appear limited Wednesday•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Dealing with multiple minor injuries•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Paces receiving corps despite injuries•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Not on injury report•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Finds end zone twice in loss to Eagles•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Not listed on injury report•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.