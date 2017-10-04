Giants' Odell Beckham: Limited Wednesday

Beckham (finger/ankle) was officially listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Beckham's ankle injury has plagued him throughout the campaign, but he also suffered a dislocated finger Sunday at Tampa Bay. During the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, he didn't appear to be limited, per Tom Rock of Newsday. No matter, the pair of ailments was likely enough to force the Giants' hand with the release of their first Week 5 injury report. Barring a setback, expect Beckham to be available this Sunday versus the Chargers, even if he doesn't log a full practice by week's end.