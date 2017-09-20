Giants' Odell Beckham: Limited Wednesday
Beckham (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.
Beckham hasn't completed a full practice session since sustaining a left high-ankle sprain in the second week of the preseason, but he's now strung together appearances in three consecutive practices, sandwiched about an active status Monday against the Lions. During his season debut, Beckham took the field for 34 of the Giants' 56 offensive snaps en route to four catches (on five targets) for 36 yards. Logging a full practice by the end of the week would signify Beckham is back to full strength, but he's clearly not there at this juncture.
