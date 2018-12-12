Giants' Odell Beckham: Listed as limited
Beckham (quadriceps) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Coach Pat Shurmur said the wideout wouldn't practice after Beckham took part in the morning walk-through. However, Beckham apparently did enough to warrant limited status, as he also was involved in stretching and some individual drills in addition to the walk-through. Coming off an unexpected Week 14 absence in the Giants' win over Washington, Beckham is trying to make it back into action for Sunday's home game against the Titans. A full practice Thursday or Friday would instill confidence about his availability.
