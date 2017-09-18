Giants' Odell Beckham: Making season debut Monday

Beckham (ankle) is active for Monday's game versus the Lions.

Beckham's availability eventually came down to a pregame workout, when he moved about just fine as he ran a battery of tests. While his left high-ankle sprain may not be entirely behind him, he has been given clearance from team trainers to make his season debut. In his only career matchup with Detroit, he hauled in six of eight passes for 64 yards and one touchdown in Week 15 last season.