Giants' Odell Beckham: Making season debut Monday
Beckham (ankle) is active for Monday's game versus the Lions.
Beckham's availability eventually came down to a pregame workout, when he moved about just fine as he ran a battery of tests. While his left high-ankle sprain may not be entirely behind him, he has been given clearance from team trainers to make his season debut. In his only career matchup with Detroit, he hauled in six of eight passes for 64 yards and one touchdown in Week 15 last season.
More News
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Limited in season debut•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Status 'up in the air,' but 'good chance' to play•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Game-time decision Monday•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Trending in right direction•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Limited at Friday's practice•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Practicing again Friday•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...