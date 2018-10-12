Giants' Odell Beckham: Modest game in loss
Beckham caught six of 10 targets for 44 yards against the Eagles Thursday night.
Beckham once again hauled in some poorly-thrown Eli Manning passes and broke tackles after the catch to gain extra yardage, but it was all short stuff as the Giants are not looking down the field very often. Beckham should bounce back, but Manning's play is a drag on his production.
