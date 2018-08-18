Giants' Odell Beckham: No action Friday
Beckham did not play in Friday's preseason game against the Lions.
As expected, Beckham sat this one out alongside starting quarterback Eli Manning and rookie running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring). Look the receiver to make his preseason debut next Friday against the Jets.
