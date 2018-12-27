Giants' Odell Beckham: No go Thursday

Beckham (quadriceps) was held out of Thursday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

After back-to-back DNPs to open Week 17 prep, Beckham seems more likely than not to miss a fourth game in a row to wrap up the 2018 campaign. The Giants may confirm as much well before the release of inactives for the season finale, as they've done with Beckham for each of the past three contests. With Russell Shepard (ankle) also trending in the wrong direction, the trio of Sterling Shepard (hip), Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley can prepare for a healthy dose of targets yet again.

