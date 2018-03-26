Giants' Odell Beckham: Not being shopped

The Giants aren't actively shopping Beckham (ankle), but co-owner John Mara did suggest the team will at least listen to offers, ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reports.

Bouncing back from last year's broken ankle while signed for the fifth-year option salary of $8.46 million, Beckham unsurprisingly doesn't intend to take part in live practices without a new contract. He's probably targeting a deal that would make him the highest paid non-QB in the league, whereas the Giants likely are picturing something a bit closer to Mike Evans, who recently signed for five years and $82.5 million with $38.3 million guaranteed, per OverTheCap. Unlike most players on rookie contracts, Beckham can afford to sacrifice security for upside, buoyed by his income from endorsements. However, the Giants do have some leverage in the form of the franchise tag, which they could use on Beckham in 2019 and 2020 if it ultimately comes to that (just ask Le'Veon Bell). Giants co-owner Steve Tisch hinted that a deal is a long way off, saying that discussions regarding a long-term contract are at the "earliest, most premature stages". Beckham won't practice anytime soon, but he's still more likely than not to be out on the field for the Giants come Week 1.