Giants' Odell Beckham: Not listed on final injury report
Beckham (finger, ankle) does not have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Chargers, ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reports.
Beckham practiced in at least a limited capacity all week, though he did leave Thursday's session early due to cramping in his leg. Neither player nor team has expressed concern regarding Beckham's Week 5 availability, with the expectation all along being that he'd play through some minor injuries. He'll likely face primary coverage from Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward, who held Alshon Jeffery to three catches for 29 yards and a touchdown on six targets last week.
