Giants' Odell Beckham: Not listed on injury report
Beckham (ankle) is not listed on the Giants' final injury report for Week 3, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
The Giants limited Beckham at practice this week as a preventative measure, but he is apparently progressing well in his recovery, as there is no doubt he will take the field Sunday barring a setback over the weekend. Beckham played just 34 snaps in the Giants' Week 2 loss to the Lions, but with no injury designation heading into Sunday's matchup with the Eagles, that number seems likely to increase. While he did admit that his ankle probably isn't back to 100 percent, Beckham said he emerged from last week's game without any setbacks, ESPN.com reports.
