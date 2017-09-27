Giants' Odell Beckham: Not on injury report
Beckham (ankle) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.
This comes as no surprise after Beckham caught nine of 13 targets for 79 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Eagles. He's once again locked in as a weekly top-five option at his position as the Giants prepare for a Week 4 matchup with an injury-marred Tampa Bay defense.
