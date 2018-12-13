Giants' Odell Beckham: Not practicing Thursday

Head coach Pat Shurmur said Beckham (quadriceps) will not practice Thursday while he goes for outside evaluation, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Beckham was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice after being involved in the walk-through, stretching and some individual drills, but now it looks like the Giants want another opinion on his bruised quad in an effort to avoid having their top receiver sidelined for a second straight week. Beckham will likely need to take part in a full practice Friday in order to be available for Sunday's matchup against the Titans.