Giants' Odell Beckham: Not practicing Thursday
Head coach Pat Shurmur said Beckham (quadriceps) will not practice Thursday while he goes for outside evaluation, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Beckham was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice after being involved in the walk-through, stretching and some individual drills, but now it looks like the Giants want another opinion on his bruised quad in an effort to avoid having their top receiver sidelined for a second straight week. Beckham will likely need to take part in a full practice Friday in order to be available for Sunday's matchup against the Titans.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off disappointing performances, Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff are good bets to bounce...