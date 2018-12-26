Giants' Odell Beckham: Not practicing Wednesday

Coach Pat Shurmur said Beckham (quadriceps) isn't expected to practice Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Beckham has missed the Giants' last three games and hasn't logged even a limited practice since Dec. 12, so he'll need to show some meaningful progress over the next couple days to have a realistic shot at suiting up for the season finale Sunday against the Cowboys. Per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Shumur only said "there's a chance" that Beckham will play in Week 17, so the Giants may be inclined to err on the side of caution if they're not convinced the wideout is close to 100 percent health. Another absence from Beckham would open up more volume in the passing game for fellow receiver Sterling Shepard and top tight end Evan Engram.

